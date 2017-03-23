(Image) Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal stadiums among top 10 most sold-out in Europe, according to Bayern boast

Bayern Munich’s social media team took to Instagram today to boast about a their incredible record for stadium sellouts.
According to these stats, Bayern always sellout the Allianz Arena, with all 75,000 seats being sold for every game, giving them a utilisation percentage of 100%.
No other club in Europe can match Bayern in the stadium utilisation stakes, but seven Premier League clubs feature in the top 10.
Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge is generally the most packed-out ground in England’s top flight.
Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium have higher average attendances, but Chelsea come closer to full capacity in percentage terms.
