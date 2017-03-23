Liverpool interest in Premier League counterpart’s £20M-rated defender intensifies after starring for England

Liverpool’s interest in Burnley defender Michael Keane has intensified after his good performance for England against Germany, according to the Daily Mail.

Keane was a product of Manchester United’s illustrious academy, but failed to establish himself as an important member of their squad and subsequently joined Burnley.

He has had a chance to showcase his talent at Turf Moor, and has fast established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. It earned him a call-up to the England national team, and Gareth Southgate handed him his first start for his country against Germany on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail report that Keane’s performance against the world champions has captured the attention of one of the Premier League’s biggest sides. The tabloid believe that Liverpool have joined arch rivals Everton in the race to sign the 24-year-old. According to the Daily Mail, Burnley will demand as much as £20million in exchange for Keane’s services.