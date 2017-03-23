Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola interested in signing Bayern Munich star but there is a major stumbling block

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in signing Juventus winger Kingsley Coman, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, report Calciomercato.

Coman is a product of PSG’s academy, but failed to establish himself in the Ligue 1 giant’s squad, largely due to the plethora of attacking talent they had at their disposal. He subsequently joined Juventus in search of regular first-team football – and despite 20 appearances in his debut season in Turin – he still couldn’t be considered an important member of their squad.

The Frenchman moved again, this time to Bayern Munich. He has been given an opportunity to showcase his talent in the Bundesliga, and it appears to have captured the attention of a man who knows him better than most.

Calciomercato cite French reports in claiming that Guardiola, who Coman made 35 appearances under last term, is interested in signing him for Manchester City.

The only potential stumbling block is that, according to Calciomercato, Bayern have a first-option clause on Coman. They believe that the German heavyweights can sign Coman in the summer for as little as £18million. He would undoubtedly cost Man City plenty more than that.