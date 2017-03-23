Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri wanted by Serie A outfit

Palermo are keen to appoint former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri as their new manager, report Calciomercato.

Ranieri wrote his name into footballing folklore last term thanks to his heroics with the Foxes. When Nigel Pearson was removed from his post, Leicester had narrowly avoided being relegated to the Championship. Merely a season later, they were lifting the Premier League title.

However, after heavy investment in the summer, Leicester failed to replicate their performances from the 2015/16 season, and found themselves back at the tail end of the table. Ranieri was subsequently fired and currently finds himself without a job – but he may not be unemployed for long.

Calciomercato cite fellow Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport in reporting that newly appointed Palermo chief Paul Baccaglini is keen for Ranieri to take the reins at the Serie A side. Perhaps if the Italian does return to his home country he will be about to repeat the feat he pulled off at Leicester.