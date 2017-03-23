Chelsea and Tottenham handed major boost in pursuit of Real Madrid star as he could leave for as little as £10.3M

Real Madrid could sell Chelsea and Tottenham target Isco on the cheap to avoid losing him to arch rivals Barcelona, report The Sun.

Though only 24-years-old, Isco has already achieved plenty in his career, and is widely considered one of the most inventive attacking midfielders in world football. The Spaniard has already made almost 200 La Liga appearances, and it has earned him 17 run-outs for the Spanish national team.

He has also lifted seven pieces of silverware during his time with Los Blancos, including two triumphs in the Champions League. However, as The Sun report, his contract with Real expires in the summer of 2018, and it remains to be seen whether he’s prepared to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The Sun cite Spanish reports in claiming that this has alerted Barcelona, and Real will subsequently sell Isco for as little as £10.3million in order to keep him out the grasp of their bitter rivals.

The tabloid believe that Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested, and this provides an opportunity for either side to land a world-class player on the cheap.