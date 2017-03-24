AC Milan transfer news: €2.5m-per-year renewal for creative ace, key defender also in line for extension

AC Milan are reportedly looking to take steps to renew key players in the current squad, with both Suso and Gabriel Paletta edging closer to new agreements.

Given the ongoing postponements and delays with Sino-Europe Sports’ takeover of the club, everything is considered on hold at Milan until the deal is done.

That in turn leaves the Rossoseri in a vulnerable position as key members of their squad are approaching the end of their current deals, while possible transfer targets could be moving closer to other clubs.

As a result, the ownership issues at the club need to be sorted as soon as possible, but work is being done to try and ensure that those key players stay at the San Siro.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan will accelerate their efforts to sign Suso to a renewal in April with the proposed deal running until 2021 and increasing his current salary to €2.5m per season.

Given the Spaniard’s influence on the team under Vincenzo Montella coupled with his tallies of six goals and seven assists in 27 Serie A appearances so far this season, he will undoubtedly form an important part of the club’s plans moving forward.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Paletta has been an ever-present for the Rossoseri this season and has established himself as a key part of the squad in adding experience and quality next to Alessio Romagnoli in the heart of the defence.

As per Calciomercato, his agent is expected in Milan between late April and early May as they look to agree on new terms and get a better understanding of the situation at the club moving forward.

Others including Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mattia De Sciglio will be high on the agenda as their contracts expire next summer, and Milan will want to get things in order sooner rather than later as interest will only continue to build in their star men.

