Arsenal and Tottenham take fierce rivalry off the pitch in bid to sign £20m midfield ace

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly set to go head-to-head over the signing of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer.

The 22-year-old has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract and is said to have turned down an offer of a renewal from the Bundesliga outfit.

In turn, according to The Mirror, it has sparked a transfer war between the two north London rivals with Schalke possibly considering a sale this summer, although Goretzka is still valued at around £20m and so won’t be a cheap addition for either club.

From Arsenal’s perspective, it could be seen as a step to replace Mesut Ozil given the German playmaker has yet to sign a new contract of his own, while Tottenham will seemingly be looking to add more creativity and quality to their midfield where possible.

Goretzka has already been capped by Germany and has six goals and two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with his form clearly attracting interest from around Europe.

It’s added that Juventus could scupper both Arsenal and Tottenham’s plans as they remain interested in the player, but time will as to whether the Serie A champions will be at the front of the queue at the end of the season.

What is clear though is that aside from the contract problem, the fact that Schalke are in ninth place in the Bundesliga table will make it harder for them to keep their top players as they risk missing out on European football next season.