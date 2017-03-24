Arsenal injury news: Real concern as new setback for key star on international duty

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil sat out training with Germany on Friday as they confirmed in a statement that he was ruled out with a back injury.

Germany secured a 1-0 win over England in Dortmund on Wednesday night with Ozil not featuring in that game as it was reported that he had a hamstring injury.

Having been sidelined for Arsenal’s last few outings too, it’s an ongoing issue for the 28-year-old and now it appears as though he has a separate issue that he’s also dealing with.

“Mesut Özil is suffering from back problems and sat out the final training session in Kamen this morning,” the official statement from DFB read.

Given his troubles in recent weeks on the pitch, coupled with the never-ending speculation over his future with his contract set to expire next summer, Ozil would undoubtedly have hoped for a successful break away with the national team to regroup and recharge his batteries.

It appears as though that won’t be happening and he has merely been given a fresh injury headache to contend with as it remains to be seen how long it will sideline him for.

With Arsenal continuing to falter and Arsene Wenger coming under intense fire from protesting supporters, Ozil’s form in the last couple of months coupled with his recent injury absence hasn’t helped the Gunners try to play their way into form.

Wenger will certainly hope that this back injury isn’t serious, and although Ozil missed the final training session as noted in the report, it wasn’t confirmed that he was allowed to return to London for treatment and so he will seemingly be part of the squad that takes on Azerbaijan on Sunday.