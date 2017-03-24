Barcelona in shock talks with Real Madrid ace with £17m-a-year contract offer

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Real Madrid playmaker Isco over a shock move to the Nou Camp this summer.

It’s been another troublesome campaign for the Spanish international as he has made just 13 La Liga appearances having found himself down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

Naturally, for a player with his talent and ability to make a difference, that level of playing time is simply not enough and in turn it has led to the Barcelona speculation, as reported by Diario Gol.

While Manchester City are also noted as an interested party for the 24-year-old, it looks as though Barca could be in pole position as it’s claimed that talks have taken place and a five-year contract worth £17m-a-season is on the table.

Further, it looks as though there is a genuine chance that this transfer will indeed happen despite the bitter rivalry between the two clubs and the likely reception that Isco will get the next time he visits the Bernabeu.

It’s added that he has already informed Madrid of his intention to leave this summer having grown tired of playing second fiddle to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and then Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield. Further, Lionel Messi is said to have given the move his blessing as he wants a marquee signing this summer and it appears as though Isco fits the bill.

It would undoubtedly be a major shock to see the former Malaga man make the move, but ultimately it makes sense for him provided that he can force his way into the starting line-up at Barca which in fact could prove equally as difficult.

For Madrid though, they will surely be against selling him to a direct rival and so perhaps a move to the Premier League shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.