Chelsea set to reward 11-goal talisman with increase on £200K-a-week wages to fend off interest from Real Madrid

Chelsea are set to offer Eden Hazard a new contract amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to the Telegraph.

Hazard is widely considered the best player in the Premier League, and one of the best wide players anywhere on the planet. The Belgian international had a season to forget last time around, but has been back to his very best this term.

The Blues talisman has found the back of the net 11 times in England’s top tier so far this season, and his good form has been a major contributor behind Chelsea’s success this term.

It is for that reason that, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea are set to offer him a lucrative contract extension. The Telegraph believe that interest from Real Madrid in Hazard has also forced the club into talks over a new deal. According to the Telegraph, Hazard already earns £200,000-a-week, and he could be set for a considerable pay-rise.