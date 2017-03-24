Chelsea will rival Manchester United for the signature of £86M-rated star who finished third in the 2016 Ballon d’Or rankings

Chelsea will rival Manchester United for the signature of Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann, according to The Sun.

Griezmann is widely considered one of the best players on the planet. The Frenchman finishing third in the 2016 Ballon d’Or rankings, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, was testament to how highly he is rated by his industry counterparts.

The 26-year-old scored 32 goals for Atletico last campaign, with 22 of those coming in La Liga. He followed that up by finishing as top scorer and being named best player in the Euro 2016 competition in his home country.

It comes as no surprise that two of the Premier League’s biggest sides are keen on adding Griezmann to their squads. According to The Sun, Manchester United are not alone in the race to sign him, they believe that Chelsea will rival their competitive rivals for his signature.

The Sun believe that Atletico will demand £86million to part with their prize possession, a transfer fee that would make him the second most expensive player in football history.