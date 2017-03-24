Tottenham misfit targeted by two Serie A giants who could sign him for 43% less than Spurs paid for him in the summer

Inter Milan and AC Milan are both interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, report Calciomercato.

Sissoko arrived on these shores in January 2013, putting pen-to-paper on a contract with Newcastle. During his time at St. James’ Park, Sissoko was, sporadically, unplayable. His brute strength and lightening pace make him a nightmare for opposing players, whether it be in the heart of the midfield or on the wing.

He also had a stellar Euro 2016 campaign with France in his home country, which appeared to capture the attention of Tottenham. Calciomercato believe that Spurs forked out a whopping £30million to secure Sissoko’s services in the summer, but he has failed to live up to that fee.

He could subsequently be on the move, and Calciomercato cite L’Equipe, who believe there will be no shortage of interest.

L’Equipe believe that both Inter and Milan are interested in signing Sissoko, and they could get him for considerably less than Tottenham forked out for him in the summer. They believe that Sissoko could be available for as little as £17million – a 43% decrease in value.