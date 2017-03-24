Jose Mourinho flies out to complete £35m Manchester United signing

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly in Croatia to put the finishing touches to the £35m signing of Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

The 28-year-old moved to Italy from Wolfsburg in 2015, and has enjoyed a decent season so far this year with nine goals and six assists in 27 Serie A appearances, building on his tally of 10 goals in all competitions last season.

However, it looks as though his time in Serie A could be coming to an end as The Sun report that the United boss is in Zagreb ahead of Croatia’s World Cup qualifying match with Ukraine to try and strike a deal.

With Chelsea and Liverpool also reportedly keen, Mourinho has taken the drastic step to secure the move as his relationship with Pedrag Mijatovic is touted as being key behind getting a transfer done for Perisic.

The Croatian international is a versatile attacker who offers pace, good movement and an eye for goal, something that Mourinho is arguably not lacking currently with the options at his disposal.

Nevertheless, it appears as though he’s keen on strengthening that department further, and Perisic could be a quality signing as his characteristics would arguably suit the Premier League.

It would undoubtedly be a blow to Inter to lose him, but it seems as though they’ll have to replace him if Mourinho is indeed pressing ahead with getting a deal done to strengthen his squad ahead of next season as he looks to build a group capable of challenging for the Premier League title.