Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp eyes summer move for £13M-rated Italy international but will face stern competition

Liverpool are interested in signing Torino right-back Davide Zappacosta, according to Transfer Market Web.

Zappacosta has proven his defensive and offensive abilities during his time in Serie A, showcasing himself as one of the most accomplished full-backs in Italy’s top tier. As a reward for his stellar performances, he has made two appearances for the Italian national team.

His good form also appears to be turning heads outside of his home country. Transfer Market Web believe that Liverpool are interested in securing Zappacosta’s signature in the summer transfer window. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side are not alone in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Transfer Market Web believe that both AS Roma and Napoli are also interested in signing Zappacosta in the summer. All three sides will also have to meet Torino’s valuation.

According to Transfer Market, Torino will demand £13million in exchange for Zappacosta’s services. It remains to be seen whether that is a price Klopp is willing to pay.