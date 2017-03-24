(Photo) Liverpool fans will not be impressed with this as Barcelona duo in discussion with star man

A day after Neymar claimed that Philippe Coutinho would “totally fit in” at Barcelona, the Liverpool playmaker has been spotted in discussion with two Barca players.

As reported by the Metro, the Brazilian ace added fuel to the fire with regards to the reported pursuit of Coutinho by the Catalan giants by effectively inviting him to join him at the Nou Camp.

The fact that the pair are away on international duty this week won’t help the matter, while it was made worse by the fact that they came up against Luis Suarez and Uruguay on Thursday.

The trio were spotted in discussion after the game as seen in the image below, and while Barcelona fans enjoyed themselves with it, it’s likely to leave Liverpool supporters annoyed and concerned.

Coutinho has scored 35 goals in 170 appearances for the Reds since his arrival from Inter in 2013, and the 24-year-old is an influential creative figure particularly under Jurgen Klopp when he’s in form.

He seems to have lost that bit of form since his injury which ruled him out until January, but there is no doubt that he remains an important part of the plans at Anfield.

Nevertheless, the advances from Barca and their star players won’t seemingly stop any time soon, and here is just the latest episode in what could be now turning into a real transfer saga…

