(Video) Horror challenge comes back to cost Tottenham ace as Pochettino hit with setback

Tottenham star Dele Alli has been given a three-match ban for his tackle in the clash with Gent in the Europa League at Wembley last month.

The suspension will run over to next season and provided that Tottenham qualify for the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino will now be without one of his main protagonists for the first three group-stage games.

As seen in the video below, it was an horrendous tackle from the England international as he was left frustrated just moments earlier after giving the ball away and dived in recklessly before receiving his marching orders.

In turn, it ultimately cost Spurs as they were dumped out by their Belgian rivals on another disappointing night at Wembley and now the repercussions have gotten worse.

With 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, losing Alli for any period of time will hurt Pochettino, and given that they look well on course for a top-four finish this season in the Premier League, it’s more than likely he’ll have to formulate a plan to deal with Alli’s absence in the Champions League next season.