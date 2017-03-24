(Video) Philippe Coutinho shows off ridiculous skills as video goes viral

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho was in action for Brazil on Thursday in their 4-1 win over Uruguay and it appears as though he enjoyed himself.

Brazil went a goal down after an eighth-minute Edinson Cavani penalty, but a Paulinho hat-trick and a Neymar strike ensured that they secured a brilliant result in World Cup qualifying.

The win ensures that they stay top of the CONMEBOL standings, seven points clear of second-placed Uruguay, with Argentina and Colombia occupying the last two direct qualification spots.

However, from a Liverpool perspective all eyes were on Coutinho and Roberto Firmino who both started, with the obvious hope that the pair will return without any injury concerns.

Reds supporters got an additional treat though as Coutinho pulled off this lovely bit of skill as he dazzled his way past the Uruguay midfield before being taken to ground. It’s no surprise that this is doing the rounds on social media, and so it should be.

The 24-year-old’s form has been indifferent since he returned from injury in January, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will hope to see some of this at Anfield in the coming weeks and months to help his side finish the Premier League campaign in strong fashion.