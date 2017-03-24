West Ham eye up summer move for former Arsenal defender who averaged 16 appearances a season during nine-year stint

West Ham are considering signing former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou on a free transfer in the summer, report The Sun.

Djourou spent nine years with the Gunners, but only ever made 140 appearances – that’s an average of just 16 appearances a season. The Swiss international often displayed his evident defensive flaws, and subsequently failed to establish himself as an important member of Arsene Wenger’s squad.

The 30-year-old joined Bundesliga outfit Hamburg, where he initially showed promise that he could develop into the centre-back many thought he could early in his career. However, he fast fell out of favour in Germany, and as The Sun report, his contract with Hamburg runs out at the end of the season. The tabloid believe that he is not expected to pen an extension and will subsequently leave on a free transfer in a summer.

According to The Sun, West Ham will be waiting in the wings to bring him back to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Djourou will be keen on returning to England.