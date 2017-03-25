£65m+ Chelsea target confirms decision made on future as exit talk gathers pace

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been discussing his future again, and it may well be good news for Chelsea as he has reached a decision.

The Belgian international remained coy in that he didn’t confirm exactly whether or not he would be signing a new deal and committing his future to the Toffees, but he did state that a decision had been reached one way or another.

Given what he said though, as seen below, it seems like an indication that he might be leaning towards an exit in order to fulfil his ambitions and win major trophies.

“The decision has already been made so I can’t talk about that,” Lukaku is quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

“There is nothing wrong with ambition. You have to embrace it and where you are as a footballer. I’ve made a long way until now but the road is still long and I know I have to improve and get better. I want to help Everton as much as I can, as well as the national team. I think a lot of stuff can be achieved.”

It remains to be seen which way Lukaku decides to go this summer, but what is clear is that the 23-year-old is in great form this year and is proving his qualities with 22 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

The Evening Standard reported last week that Chelsea would have to spend over £65m to prise him away from Goodison Park and take him back to Stamford Bridge for a second stint, and with Antonio Conte’s side on course to win the Premier League this season with a return to the Champions League for next year, it could be the right time for Lukaku to move back.