AC Milan target attacker from Serie A counterparts who has been directly involved in a goal every 112 minutes this season

AC Milan are interested in signing Lorenzo Insigne from Serie A counterparts Napoli, report Calciomercato.

Insigne has established himself as one of the best attacking players in Italy in recent seasons, and this season he has taken his form to a whole new level.

In 28 appearances this term, during which Insigne has been on the field for 2123 minutes, he has found the back of the net 12 times and provided seven assists for his teammates. That means he has directly contributed to a goal every 112 minutes in one of Europe’s top five leagues, putting him on par with some of the best players in the world.

His stunning performances in Naples have not gone unnoticed around Italy. According to Calciomercato, Napoli’s Serie A rivals Milan have made contact with Insigne over the possibility of signing him in the summer.

There is no transfer fee noted in the report, but it seems unthinkable that Napoli will be keen to sell Insigne to a direct rival – Milan may well have to break the bank.