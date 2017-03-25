AC Milan transfer news: SES under pressure as trio of key individuals linked with exit

As AC Milan continue to wait for Sino-Europe Sports to complete their takeover of the club, it could have damaging consequences for the Rossoneri.

After two separate delays and deposits of €100m on each occasion to keep the deal alive, the closing of the takeover is now set for April 14 as SES continue to put together a third instalment of €100m this week.

However, the longer the deal takes, the longer Milan are left in a vulnerable position as the club have confirmed that all contract renewals and pursuits of transfer targets have been put on hold until the takeover is completed.

That has now resulted in Calciomercato reporting that the Italian giants could face the prospect of losing Vincenzo Montella, with Roma keen to swoop for their former player and coach in the event that Luciano Spalletti decides to leave the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season.

Further, Alessio Romagnoli and Suso are both waiting on contract extensions, and with the former attracting a €50m bid from Chelsea last summer, as noted in the report, there will be growing concern over his future unless a new deal is in place.

Suso has also been linked with a move to England this month, while the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gabriel Paletta and Mattia De Sciglio are all also waiting on new deals.

As a result, the takeover surely can’t be pushed back again. Either SES take control on April 14 and proceed to sort things out immediately, or current patron Silvio Berlusconi has to do something about ensuring that the current stars in the squad that make up his dream vision of a young, Italian Milan stay for the long-term future and at least protect what they have if they won’t be able to spend big in the summer market.

