Manchester United utility man targeted by Serie A giants with combative defender expected to depart in the summer

AS Roma are interested in signing Manchester United utility man Daley Blind, report Calciomercato.

Throughout his 143 appearances for Dutch giants Ajax, it was clear to see how much of a classy, well-rounded player Blind was. The Dutch international won four Eredivisie titles during his time in Amsterdam before reuniting with former boss Louis Van Gaal at Man United.

Blind immediately established himself as an important member of United’s squad, and has gone on to make 114 appearances in two-and-a-half years. However, it Blind is not an archetypal Jose Mourinho player, and has subsequently found himself fall in and out of favour this term.

Calciomercato believe that Roma are keen to add Blind to their squad to replace the outgoing Manolas. The Italian outlet believe that the Greek international is expected to leave the Serie A giants in the summer, and they have lined up Blind as a potential replacement. It remains to be seen how much they will have to offer United to convince them to part with the Dutchman.