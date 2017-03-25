Atletico Madrid striker who has directly contributed to 21 goals this season targeted by Chinese Super League sides

Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro is the latest big-name to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, report The Sun.

Gameiro established himself as one of the best strikers in La Liga during his time with Sevilla. The Frenchman found the back of the net 29 times in all competitions last term, and was influential in the Spanish giants’ success in the Europa League.

He earned himself a move to Atletico Madrid, where despite playing second-fiddle to Antoine Griezmann, he has still bagged himself 14 goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances.

It comes as no surprise that, as The Sun report, he has emerged as a target for several sides in the Far East.

The Sun believe that Gameiro could be offered a staggering £17million-a-year to convince him to leave Atletico and move to the Chinese Super League. That equates to £327,000-a-week – which is just absolutely crazy money.