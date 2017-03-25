Real Madrid star Karim Benzema warns 19-goal 18-year-old not to rush into a move to Manchester United or Arsenal

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has warned Manchester United and Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe not to rush into a move away from AS Monaco, report The Sun.

Mbappe is widely considered one of the hottest prospects on the planet. Though only 18-years-old, he has already established himself as one of the best strikers in his home country France.

In 32 appearances this campaign, Mbappe has found the back of the net on 19 occasions, showcasing his supreme ability and eye for goal. His good performances for Monaco have, predictably, not gone unnoticed.

The Sun report that Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are set to lock horns in the race to secure Mbappe’s signature. However, the France U-19 international has been warned by one of his compatriots not to rush into a move to either side.

The Sun quote Los Blancos forward Benzema, who warns Mbappe about the difficulties of playing at a big club at a young age:

“He’s a young player. Football is really hard, especially at big clubs. I arrived at Madrid at 21. I had already done a lot of things at Lyon, but when I got here I got a slap in the face. My first year was too difficult. You’re far from your family, it’s not the same.”