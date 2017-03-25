€30m Chelsea target reveals he turned Conte down in favour of Euro rivals

Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule has revealed that he chose Bayern Munich over Chelsea, rejecting the chance to play in England.

The 21-year-old has been in high-demand since last summer, with the Metro noting that the Blues had reportedly offered €30m to acquire him.

However, he has since agreed to join the Bavaria giants at the end of this season instead, and he has insisted that it wasn’t really a difficult decision as he believes he’s joining the top club not only in Germany, but in Europe too.

“Both offers came almost simultaneously,” he told TZ, as quoted by the Metro.

“Of course it was huge for me that the Premier League leaders showed interest in me, but it felt better to stay in the Bundesliga.

“And Bayern are the top address – there is nothing greater in the world.”

Sule will also have the benefit of working with so many of his compatriots with Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer all at Bayern already, and so it really is a smart move for his career for both club and country.

As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte was linked with several defenders last summer and so it seems as though a new central defensive ace is high on his priority list still despite the arrival of David Luiz.

John Terry will likely retire or move on this summer, and coupled with the fact that the Premier League title will of course result in qualification for the Champions League too, Chelsea will have to bolster their squad ahead of their return to Europe.

Conte’s three-man defence has worked wonders this season, but Sule will not be strengthening it as he looks forward to working with Carlo Ancelotti in Munich instead.