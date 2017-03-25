Everton talisman Lukaku reveals he has already made a decision on his future

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he has already decided his future, report Calciomercato.

Lukaku was first brought to the Premier League by Chelsea, but failed to establish himself as an important member of the Blues’ squad and subsequently joined West Brom on loan. The Belgian international spent a season with the Baggies, and it became clear just how exciting a talent he was, as he found the back of the net 17 times in 35 league appearances.

Despite his good performances, he was shipped out on loan to Everton, where he continued to showcase his talents. Everton subsequently signed him on a permanent transfer, and fast forward to years, Lukaku is now their all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League.

This has put major question marks over his future, with Everton falling short of qualification for European football. Lukaku was asked about his future while on loan with Everton, and was coy when revealing the next step in his career: “The decision has already been made, so I can’t talk about it.”

There would likely be no shortage of interest in Lukaku if he opted to leave Goodison Park. He has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in the league during his time with the Toffees. We eagerly await Lukaku’s announcement on his future