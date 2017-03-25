High-profile exit could result in £90k-a-week Arsenal fan favourite penning new contract

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere reportedly wants to return to the Emirates at the end of the season and secure his future with the Gunners.

The England international is currently on loan at Bournemouth for the season, but having lost his spot in the starting line-up under Eddie Howe and having been snubbed by Gareth Southgate in his latest Three Lions squad, things have taken a turn for the worse.

The 25-year-old will return to north London at the end of the season with just a year remaining on his £90,000-a-week contract with Arsenal, but according to The Sun, he will be keen to sign an extension if possible.

It’s added that Mesut Ozil’s departure would give him the chance to establish himself in the starting line-up and finally fulfil his potential and prove that he can be a leader for the Gunners, with his German teammate having contract problems of his own as speculation continues to link him with an exit.

Time will tell if he can stay fit and steer clear of injuries as that has ultimately blighted his career over the years, but the signs are positive based on this season and particularly if Ozil moves on, Arsenal will need creativity and quality attacking midfielders to fill the void.

There are of course still question marks over Arsene Wenger’s future at the club, as his contract expires this summer and so that will be the first big decision that must be made at the club.

Nevertheless, it’s noted in the report that the expectation is that the veteran French tactician will sign a new deal, but could oversee a major overhaul of the squad as his current group risk not finishing in the top four this season having been comprehensively dumped out of the Champions League again too.

Things need to fall into place for Wilshere to be a protagonist at Arsenal again, but it looks as though he could be given a real run at it next season.