Liverpool set to swoop for in-demand PSG U19 captain as Klopp eyes key addition

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Mahamadou Dembele is reportedly a man in demand this summer, with Liverpool said to be leading the chase.

The 17-year-old is already making an impression with the Parisian giants, making six appearances in the UEFA Youth League and drawing praise in the process.

Having lost talented young players in recent years, France Football believe that PSG will have the same problem again this summer with Dembele attracting interest from Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Lille and more prominently, Liverpool.

Having steadily come through the youth ranks and earned a solid reputation at U17 and U19 level, he’ll undoubtedly be looking to make a breakthrough at senior level sooner rather than later, although there is obviously still plenty of time on his side.

If any interested party needed a reminder of just how much potential he possesses, he gave an ideal showing of it on Thursday against Germany in an U18s clash as he displayed his ‘aggressiveness, technical and tactical intelligence’, as per France Football.

However, here is where the problem lies. His contract expires next June, and while it’s no surprise that PSG hope to sign him up to a new long-term deal, the interest from clubs such as Liverpool will complicate matters.

Much will depend on PSG’s ability to promise him further progression moving forward, as they won’t want to lose another top talent at a young age and see him excel elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a reputation of helping develop young players, and it would no different with Dembele if he chooses to continue his career at Anfield moving forward and work towards filling an important role in the Reds line-up.

Their defence is undoubtedly one of the biggest vulnerabilities in this current Liverpool side, and they’ll need to strengthen in order to become legitimate top-four and title contenders.