Manchester City winger set to return to La Liga giants who he made 388 appearances for during ten-year stint

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is closing in on a return to former side Sevilla, report The Sun.

Navas came through Sevilla’s academy, and made 388 appearances for the La Liga outfit between the years of 2003 and 2013. During that time, he found the back of the net 34 times and also provided 77 assists for his teammates. His good performances captured the attention of one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

The Spaniard put pen-to-paper on a deal with Manchester City in the summer of 2013. He made 48 appearances during his debut season, during which City won the Premier League title. However, he has fallen out of favour at the Etihad since Pep Guardiola took the reins – and could subsequently seek the exit door.

According to The Sun, his former side Sevilla could be set to offer him an exit route. The tabloid report that Navas is out of contract in June, and appears to be prepared to return to his former side.