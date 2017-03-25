Man Utd injury news: Timely boost for Mourinho after double setback this week

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury to give Jose Mourinho a timely boost.

The French international suffered the issue in the Europa League win over FC Rostov earlier this month, which in turn forced him to miss the Middlesbrough win last weekend and sit out the international break.

A furious Mourinho made his feelings clear on the situation with a fixture pile-up being the subject of his anger as he blamed the schedule for creating fatigue in his squad leaving the players vulnerable to injury.

However, according to The Sun, Pogba could return ahead of schedule for the clash with Everton at Old Trafford on April 4 as he has made good progress in his rehabilitation work.

However, the 24-year-old will not be rushed back so as to risk a possible setback, although Mourinho will be desperate to have him back as soon as possible to boost United’s chances of finishing in the top four.

In the event that he misses the Everton game, a trip to Sunderland on April 9 could be a more likely return date, but Mourinho could have various other headaches to contend with after both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones withdrew from the England squad this week due to injury.

While it has yet to be determined as to how long the pair could be out for, it will likely put further strain on the United squad and Mourinho as they reach a critical part of the campaign when he would have hoped to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.