Pep Guardiola ignores plea from Man City ace to stay as summer exit looks likely

Man City midfielder Yaya Toure has reportedly issued a plea to Pep Guardiola to stay at the club this summer, but as of yet it’s fallen on deaf ears.

The 33-year-old has turned things around at the Etihad this season having been considered a shoe-in to be snubbed by Guardiola following their history at Barcelona.

Despite that, he has forced his way back into the first-team plans but now faces a new threat given that his current contract expires this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Toure has informed his coach that he wants to stay in Manchester, but naturally the decision will be left in the hands of the club who will know the risk that their influential midfielder can now speak to other interested parties.

That in turn opens up the risk of losing him to a direct rival, although City are said to have their own ambitious plans this summer with Guardiola overseeing a huge overhaul of the squad.

As per the report, Toure could be one of six senior players to leave the Etihad this summer, with Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Jesus Navas all out of contract.

As a result, it’s unlikely that Guardiola will give any assurances yet as he plots big changes at the club to ensure that they are in contention for the Premier League title and Champions League next season.

Given Toure’s contribution this year it would seem strange to let him leave as he can still offer something whether in a back-up role. However, much depends on the players that Guardiola brings in as he may no longer need the Ivorian international and will snub him despite his pleas to stay.