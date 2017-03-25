Former Real Madrid star who lifted 16 trophies during his time with Los Blancos offered deal by Ligue 1 outfit

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been offered a deal by Ligue 1 giants Marseille, report Calciomercato.

Casillas wrote his name into the footballing hall of fame during his time at Real Madrid, which spanned over 16 years. During his time at the Bernabeu, Casillas made 725 appearances, and filled his trophy cabinet to the brim.

The Spaniard lifted 16 pieces of silverware with Los Blancos, including five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

However, he fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti’s stewardship, as the 35-year-old showed noticeable signs of decline. He subsequently joined Porto in search of regular first-team football, where he has established himself as a cornerstone in the Portuguese giants’ starting side.

As Calciomercato report, Casillas’ contract with Porto expires in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen-to-paper on an extension. The Italian outlet believe that Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are waiting in the wings to sign him if he decides to leave.