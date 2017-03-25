Real Madrid prepared to smash the world transfer record by making stunning £108M move for Juventus attacker

Real Madrid are set to make Juventus striker Paulo Dybala the most expensive player in football history, report Calciomercato.

Dybala showcased his supreme talent with Palermo in the 2014/15 campaign, finding the back of the net 13 times in Serie A. It earned him a move to Italian champions Juventus, where his performances have reached new heights, and he is now considered one of the best players in the division.

Calciomercato believe that this has alerted Real Madrid, who are always on the lookout to sign the best players in the world. Though only 23-years-old, Dybala has already established himself as a cornerstone in Juventus’ side – it’s for that reason that the Argentine will not come cheap.

The Italian outlet cite Diario Gol in reporting that Los Blancos are prepared to smash the world transfer record in order to secure Dybala’s signature. They believe that Real will offer a fee in the region of £108million in exchange for the Argentine.