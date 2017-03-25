Spanish football expert eases Tottenham concern amid speculation of damaging exit

Guillem Balague has insisted that there is nothing in reports linking Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino with a move to Barcelona this summer.

As noted by The Mirror, Pochettino met with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week which coupled with Luis Enrique stepping down at the end of the season led to obvious speculation.

Given his impressive work at Tottenham, Southampton and Espanyol, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Catalan giants were keen on appointing the Argentine tactician, but according to Balague, there is nothing in the story.

The Sky Sports pundit reports that the pair met by chance at the restaurant in Barcelona and merely greeted one another as they have known each other for 15 years and their children went to the same school as they evidently have a close relationship.

In turn, Spurs fans can rest easy moving forward and it looks as though it was a mere innocent crossing of paths rather than anything concerning which could lead to the Premier League outfit losing their most influential figure.

As Tottenham now look set to establish themselves as a top four side, they will hope that Pochettino stays at White Hart Lane for the foreseeable future to take them to the next level as title contenders, make a bigger impression in Europe and also to see them through what could be a tricky period once they move into their new stadium.