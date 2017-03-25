Tottenham set to cut losses on expensive flop as misery takes new twist

Tottenham are reportedly ready to sell Vincent Janssen this summer, just a year on from signing him for £20m from AZ Alkmaar.

The Dutchman has struggled badly in his first season in England, scoring just once from open play as his tallies currently stand at five goals and three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Coupled with the fact that Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t always started him and has opted to play the likes of Heung-Min Son out of position ahead of him in Harry Kane’s absence, the future hasn’t looked promising for the striker.

The Mirror now claim that Tottenham will sell him this summer, and the fact that they opted to pay his transfer fee in instalments means that they have yet to splash out the full £20m and so stand to limit their financial loss.

Some will argue that he deserves a second season to prove his worth and show that he can be a success in the Premier League, while others will adopt a more impatient approach and believe that Spurs need a player that can deliver for them right now with more assurances.

Either way it looks as though Janssen is heading out the exit door, and the fee received for him will undoubtedly be given back to Pochettino to bolster his squad.

Having had a mixed summer transfer window last year with Moussa Sissoko also proving to be an expensive mistake to this point, the Argentine tactician will hope to get it right across the board this time round and help build a team capable of stepping up another level.