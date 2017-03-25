(Video) Romelu Lukaku replicates stunning club form on international duty as he saves Belgium’s blushes against Greece

Everton talisman Romelu Lukaku carried his good club form into international duty by bagging a crucial goal this evening.

Lukaku has been in fine form for the Toffees this term, and currently leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Tonight he was given the test of replicating his good performances for Everton, on an international level. Belgium needed him dearly after falling behind against Greece. Lukaku stepped up to the mark and found the back of the net to save his side’s blushes. What a smart finish it was too.