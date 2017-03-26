£10m Liverpool man going nowhere as Klopp still considers him key part of future

Liverpool reportedly have no intention of selling striker Divock Origi despite the fact that he has yet to really find his feet at Anfield.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been short of opportunities this season, albeit mostly from the bench, as he has made 34 appearances in all competitions and has scored eight goals and provided four assists.

Only four of those have come in the Premier League though, and as Liverpool desperately need a consistent marksman to fire them towards major trophies, Jurgen Klopp could have had a difficult decision on his hands.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, it’s claimed that ‘Liverpool have no intention of selling Origi this summer’, as the German tactician is adamant that he has a big role to play in the club’s future.

Naturally, his patience will have been tested. Nevertheless, at just 21 years of age and having displayed his ability on occasion, there is still a long way to go before Origi reaches his peak and showcases his full ability.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Belgian international arrived in a £10m deal from Lille in 2014 and while he hasn’t yet met those lofty expectations, he’ll hope to continue to fight for his place, secure a run in the side and prove that he can lead the line for the Reds.

The Echo also make a great point in that depending on where Liverpool finish this season, they’ll need squad depth next year and if nothing else, Origi certainly offers that.

Nevertheless, the issue is that the Merseyside giants need a goal threat that can match the level shown by Luis Suarez, as they have struggled ever since his departure to replace his goals. Origi may or may not be the answer, as the general expectation is that Klopp will likely make a move in the summer to address the problem.