£230k-a-week Man City stalwart edging closer to exit as Guardiola looks elsewhere

Man City midfielder Yaya Toure is out of contract this summer, and both AC Milan and Inter are reportedly keen on snapping him up on a free.

The 33-year-old has been at City since 2010 with two Premier League titles amongst his list of trophies won, but it looks as though his time at the Etihad could be coming to a close.

Despite turning his situation around under Pep Guardiola this season with their history at Barcelona leading many to believe that Toure would be axed almost immediately, it seemingly hasn’t been enough to earn him a long-term future in Manchester.

The former Barca and Monaco ace has made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists as City continue to battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Sun report that although he wants a new deal, he’s unlikely to get one and that in turn has resulted in interest from both Milan clubs as they go head-to-head to try and bolster their respective midfields with the veteran Ivorian international.

It’s added that given he earns £230,000-a-week at Man City currently, he will have to take a significant wage cut in order to make the move happen or he may well consider all options if there are more lucrative offers on the table with possible interest from MLS sides or China.

Nevertheless, what seems increasingly clear as we edge closer to the end of the season and in turn Toure’s contract, it’s highly unlikely that Guardiola will keep him at the club as he looks to continue to stamp his mark on the squad at City and lead them to further success.