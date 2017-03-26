AC Milan transfer news: Arsenal star wants move, concern as creative ace open to exit

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly keen to move to AC Milan this summer if he is forced to consider his options away from the Emirates.

The 25-year-old has spent this season on loan at Bournemouth having struggled with form and fitness with the Gunners which ultimately led to a lack of playing time.

Coupled with the fact that he has just one year left on his £90,000-a-week contract with Arsenal after this season, it continues to raise major question marks over his future.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Milan remain keen to sign the England international and he could be ready to try his luck abroad as it’s claimed he’s spoken to David Beckham who praised the Rossoneri after enjoying two loan spells of his own at San Siro during his playing career.

Wilshere is also said to be keen on the idea of joining the Italian giants having seen Joe Hart enjoy a decent enough spell at Torino on loan this season, although he won’t be short of options as Watford, Crystal Palace, Roma and Benfica are all mentioned as alternative options.

It’s added that while Arsene Wenger has never doubted Wilshere’s ability, his injury record will always remain a concern and unless Mesut Ozil moves on this summer, the midfield ace could have the same old problems at Arsenal next season.

Suso opens door for Spain return

Meanwhile, Milan might have a headache of their own as Suso has spoken about his future and a possible return home to Spain at some stage, and it appears as though he would be keen on making the move.

The 23-year-old has been in good form this season with six goals and nine assists in 30 appearances in all competitions, as he has been given a major role under Vincenzo Montella.

While he still sounded committed to the Rossoneri, he did also leave the door open to a possible return home which will be a concern.

“I have a contract with Milan, but I cannot deny it is special to come home,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “In tactical terms I have really improved a lot and I thank Vincenzo Montella, whose ideas of football helped me to grow.

“We have everything it takes to become great again. We’re happy because the progress of this team is evident and it’s all going the right way.

