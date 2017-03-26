Arsenal and Tottenham target offered £31.2M deal to commit his future to La Liga giants Real Madrid

Real Madrid have offered Isco a lucrative new contract in hope he will commit his future to the club, report Football Espana.

Isco showcased his talent during his time with Malaga, and was widely considered one of the most exciting young players in the world. It earned him a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, where, despite developing into a far more rounded player, he has failed to establish himself as a cornerstone in Los Blancos’ starting side.

He could subsequently be on the move. The Sun reported on Saturday that Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Tottenham would both be interested in signing Isco if he opted to leave the Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid appear to be desperate to keep hold of him. Football Espana cite Marca in reporting that Isco has been offered a £5.2million-a-year, six-year contract to commit his future to the club. That equates to £100,000-a-week; it remains to be seen whether that’s enough to convince him to stay put.