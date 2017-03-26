Tottenham and Arsenal set to go head-to-head in the race to sign £30M-rated star from Premier League counterparts

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to lock horns in the race to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to the Daily Star.

Barkley is widely considered one of the most promising of the current crop of English youngsters. His powerful physique accompanied with his lightning pace make him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

The only thing stopping Barkley from being considered one of the best players in the Premier League is the lack of consistency in his end product. However, he is only 23-years-old and will undoubtedly continue to develop into a more rounded player.

It appears as though two of England’s biggest sides are keen for him to do so with them. According to the Daily Star, both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Barkley in the summer transfer window.

The tabloid believe that Everton will demand as much as £30million for Barkley. It remains to be seen whether that’s a price either side would be willing to pay.