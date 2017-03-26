Arsenal transfer news: Gunners plot surprise move to sign Leicester City goalkeeper to rival Petr Cech for starting role

Arsenal are plotting a surprise swoop for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, according to the Mirror.

Schmeichel was a cornerstone in the Leicester side that defied the odds and won the Premier League last campaign. He engraved his name in English football history with his performances last term, and his good performances appear to have captured the attention of one of the league’s biggest sides.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are considering making a move to sign the Danish international in the summer transfer window. Schmeichel would be following in his father’s footsteps by signing for one of England’s heavyweights – but not the one that Peter would likely want him to play for.

The Mirror believe that currently in his prime years at the age of 30-years-old, Schmeichel has the ability to challenge Petr Cech for a starting role between the sticks at the Emirates, and would also provide a longer-term option in that position.