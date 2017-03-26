Arsenal transfer news: Gunners face stern competition from La Liga giants in the race to sign 22-goal Lyon striker

Atletico Madrid are set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, report Calciomercato.

Lacazette’s electric form has seen him emerge as one of the most prolific strikers on the planet. In 24 Ligue 1 appearances this term, the French international has found the back of the net on 22 occasions, and has also provided two assists for his teammates.

The Lyon star has directly contributed to a goal every 82 minutes in France’s top tier this term, putting him on par with the best players in the world. At 25-years-old, Lacazette is only going to get better. His good performances appear to be capturing the attention of some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Calciomercato report that Arsenal are interested in signing Lacazette, but they will face stern competition. The Italian outlet believe that Atletico will rival the Gunners for his signature, as they seek a replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

It remains how much it will cost either side to convince Lyon to sell their prize asset.