Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona star’s agent denies that there has been any contact from the Gunners

Barcelona star Arda Turan’s agent has denied that his client has been subject of a bid from Arsenal, report Calciomercato.

Turan showcased his talent during his time with Atletico under the stewardship of Diego Simeone. He lifted the league title, against all odds, and if it wasn’t for a late Sergio Ramos equaliser, he would have added a Champions League medal to his trophy cabinet.

His good performances for Atleti earned him a move to Barcelona, where he has continued to perform, but has failed to establish himself as an cornerstone in Luis Enrique’s side. Barca have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, which leaves Turan on firmly glued to the bench.

As Calciomercato report, Turan could subsequently seek the Camp Nou exit door in search of regular first-team football, but as Calciomercato report, he may not have many potential suitors if he does decide to leave the Catalan giants.

Calciomercato quote Turan’s agent, who reveals: “There hasn’t been any offers and we haven’t been in contacts with Arsenal. He is happy to play for FC Barcelona and he still has another three years of contract with them.?