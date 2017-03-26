Chelsea and Manchester United offered major encouragement in efforts to sign combative defender from Serie A giants

Chelsea and Manchester United target Manolas has refused to rule out leaving Roma in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Manolas has been given the opportunity to play regular first-team football, at a young age, at one of Europe’s biggest sides – and has reaped the rewards.

The Greek international has developed into one of the best centre-backs in Serie A during his time in Rome, and his good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato report that both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in securing Manolas’ signature in the summer, as the two Premier League giants seek defensive reinforcements.

They may well have been offered plenty of encouragement, too. Calciomercato quote Manolas, who refuses to rule out leaving Roma in the upcoming transfer window:

“It’s all up to Roma. If they want to keep him they know what to do but if they want to sell me there is nothing I can do about it.”

At 25-years-old, Manolas is not even at the peak of his powers. It will likely take an astronomical fee to convince Roma to sell one of their prize possessions.