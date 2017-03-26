Chelsea transfer news: £70m plus player deal lined up, rivals plan £100m rebuild

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £70m swap deal to prise former striker Romelu Lukaku away from Everton this summer, with the Toffees having their own ambitious plans.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, registering his most prolific campaign yet with 21 goals in 28 Premier League outings.

In turn though, as he continues to showcase his qualities it has led to speculation over his future with The Express now reporting that Chelsea are ready to swoop for their former starlet.

It’s claimed that the Blues will launch a £70m cash and player bid with Michy Batshuayi to be offered as part of the deal with Lukaku’s compatriot struggling to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since his summer arrival.

Antonio Conte is said to see Lukaku as the perfect replacement for Diego Costa if the talismanic forward opts to move to China at the end of the season, and the Italian tactician is ready to step up the club’s bid to sign the Everton ace as contract talks between him and the Merseyside outfit seem to have collapsed.

As a result, the pieces look to be falling into place for a deal to be done ahead of next season, while Everton boss Ronald Koeman is said to have ambitious plans of his own which involve a £100m splurge this summer, as per The Mirror.

The Dutchman is seemingly expecting both Lukaku and Ross Barkley to leave Goodison Park, and so he wants the transfer fees raised from their possible sales to be reinvested in the squad to help them continue to bridge the gap with the top six clubs in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea are successful in their pursuit of Lukaku but it looks as though there should be a busy summer of transfer activity ahead for both clubs concerned.