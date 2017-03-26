Dele Alli WAG: Model girlfriend Ruby Mae looks stunning in swimwear shoot

Tottenham and England ace Dele Alli is in red hot form on the pitch, and it seems as though his girlfriend Ruby Mae is equally as hot off it.

The 22-year-old was spotted kissing the midfielder at Euro 2016 and the pair have continued dating since with Alli’s profile going through the roof with his efforts for Spurs.

However, his partner will also be the talk of the town after she posed for a swimwear photoshoot for Pour Moi and it’s fair to say she looks amazing.

With life treating him well on and off the pitch, there seems to be no limit to what Alli can achieve as the 20-year-old has bagged himself 17 goals so far this season and continues to establish himself as one of the top players in the Premier League.

He’ll be hoping to help England take another step towards qualifying for the 2018 World Cup on Sunday when they take on Lithuania, while he’ll naturally hope to continue pushing Spurs on to become a title contender in the years to come too.

Nevertheless, ahead of kick-off this weekend it’s Ruby Mae who is stealing the headlines with this sizzling photoshoot…