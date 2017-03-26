Jose Mourinho ready to meet €80m valuation to land top Man Utd target

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly push the club to splash out €80m on signing Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer.

In what seems to be a never-ending transfer story, the Colombian international continues to be linked with an exit from the Bernabeu this summer as has struggles for regular playing time.

Rodriguez has made just 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists as he has had to play second fiddle behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the pecking order since he joined the La Liga giants.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho is one of the coaches ready to rescue him from his misery in the Spanish capital by signing off on a deal to offer Madrid his asking price of €80m.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old and are willing to offer similar figures, but it remains to be seen who wins the race as despite his troubles in Madrid it seems as though he’s still a player very much in demand.

It’s been a frustrating and disappointing spell for the former Monaco and Porto star as ultimately there were big expectations when he joined the Spanish giants on the back of being a star performer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He evidently has the quality to play a leading role for another top club in Europe, and so time will tell as to whether or not that starts next season, and possibly at Old Trafford, as despite the hefty demands of Madrid it looks as though there will be a scramble for his signature.