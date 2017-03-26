Liverpool confident of landing £65M Real Madrid superstar in the summer if they qualify for the Champions League

Liverpool are confident of signing Real Madrid star James Rodriguez in the summer transfer window, according to the Mirror.

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014, for what the Mirror report to be a an eye-watering £65million fee. He has made 102 appearances for Los Blancos, finding the back of the net 30 times.

The Colombian has the potential to become one of the best players on the planet, and it appears as though Jurgen Klopp is keen for him to do so at Anfield.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Rodriguez, and are confident that he will put pen to paper on a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

However, there is one condition. The Mirror believe that a potential move will only materialise if the Reds finish inside the top four and subsequently qualify for the Champions League. We will have to wait and see if they can do so.