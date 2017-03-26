Liverpool fans given more reason for concern as Coutinho swaps praise with Barcelona ace

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho has lavished compatriot Neymar with praise just days after the Barcelona forward talked up the possibility of him moving to Spain.

The pair are currently on international duty with Brazil, with Neymar sparking further transfer speculation by suggesting that Coutinho would be a ‘great fit’ at Barca, as reported by ESPN FC.

In turn, the Liverpool man was asked at a press conference this weekend about what his fellow Brazilian brings to the table, and he returned the favour with plenty of praise.

“Look, Neymar is a outstanding as we can all see,” Coutinho said, as per ESPN FC. “He is a player that decides key games, a guy that is fundamental on our team.

“We have been together for a long time, since we played together at youth level. Playing next to him is easy, he can change the game easily.

“We give the ball to him and he solves the problem!”

With Liverpool fans already concerned about what the future might hold for Coutinho, it remains to be seen whether or not all this swapping of compliments leads to anything this summer.

The 24-year-old has disappointed since returning from injury in January, but prior to that he showed his class and importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side with tallies of seven goals and seven assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Debate has raged on social media and blogs over whether or not the Merseyside giants should cash in on the former Inter ace, and the question may become more prominent this summer if Barcelona decide to swoop and pair him with Neymar to continue their quest for major trophies both domestic and in Europe.